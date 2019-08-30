MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Your pets are members of your family. Don’t leave them out of your hurricane plans. Protect them like you protect your family and make sure your pets are safe should you have to leave your home.

Make sure your dogs and cats have collars and tags with updated information so that you can be contacted if they get loose.

All vaccinations should be up to date.

Pets should be microchipped.

Stock up on several days’ worth of pet food.

Make sure your pet has clean water.

If you pet is on medication, make sure you have at least a few days’ to a week’s worth.

Pets can sense stress. Make sure they have their favorite toys, treats or blankets.

Before letting them out after a storm, check the yard for hazards, such as broken glass, debris with sharp edges, or downed wires.

Pet owners in qualified evacuation zones, unsafe structures or trailers should evacuate to a pet-friendly evacuation center. They accept cats, dogs, birds, ferrets, gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, rats and rabbits. If you take refuge in a pet-friendly shelter, you must stay with your pet and care for him while there. The shelters DO NOT operate as a boarding facility.

A pet-friendly hotel in a safe zone is another option.

If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Never leave your pets behind or tether them to poles or trees, which prevents them from escaping high waters and getting to safe areas.