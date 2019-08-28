Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man who police say tried to abduct a nine-year-old girl who was walking home.
It happened last Thursday, around 8 p.m., as the girl walked along SW 10th Street near SW 129th Place.
She told police a man in a van drove up to her and told her to get in because he would take her home. The girl said when she went to run away, the man tried to grab her.
The man was reportedly driving a white van with pink lollipops and white swirls on the side.
Anyone with information on him or the whereabouts of the van is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
