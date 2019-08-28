Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man charged in a double fatal stabbing over the weekend in Coconut Creek was back in court Monday accused of violating his probation in another domestic violence case.
Jason Roseman was taken into custody Sunday after police said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend and her daughter. He’s also charged with stabbing the daughter’s boyfriend and shooting a Coconut Creek police officer. Both survived.
On Wednesday, his public defender entered a ‘denial of violation of probation’ plea. He will be back in court in November on that case.
