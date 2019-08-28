



MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival somewhere along the Florida coastline.

The storm, which strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday, is projected to reach the state Sunday or Monday as a potential major hurricane, with winds topping 110 mph.

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare. The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 on Thursday morning, enhancing the coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor DeSantis. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Dorian’s projected path shifted north of Hispaniola on Wednesday, putting the system away from the island’s mountains and into more open water. Earlier in the week, Dorian had been predicted to remain a tropical storm when it reached Florida.

“Once the cyclone reaches the western Atlantic well east of the Bahamas, it will encounter a favorable environment of low shear and warm waters, resulting in a more marked intensification,” the National Hurricane Center posted late Wednesday morning. “The NHC forecast is more aggressive than the previous one and brings Dorian to category 3 intensity by the end of the period.”

Tropical-storm force winds are expected to reach Florida on Saturday, with the storm expected to make landfall late Sunday or Monday morning. The “cone of probability,” which offers a general idea of where the storm could make landfall, stretched Wednesday from around Miami to Savannah, Georgia, though it was centered on the East Coast of Central Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday his city’s Emergency Operations Center is starting to ramp up and would begin full-time operations Thursday morning.

“We’ve done this before. We’ve been through this together. This is no time to panic,” Curry said during a news conference. “We don’t know what will develop in the days ahead, but it’s time to know your evacuation zone.”

Curry said no changes had been made in plans for the Florida State University-Boise State football game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Dorian could be the fifth hurricane to impact the state in four years.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew caused damage as it skirted the East Coast, and Hurricane Hermine knocked out electricity in the Tallahassee area. Hurricane Irma barreled through much of the state in 2017, and Hurricane Michael devastated parts of the Panhandle last year.

