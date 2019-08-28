MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boil water notice for residences and businesses who get their water from Hallandale Beach.
The city issued the alert after a pipe burst at their water plant at 630 NW 2nd Street. This burst resulted in reduced water pressure city-wide which triggered notice as a precautionary measure.
Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air or loose sediment in water lines. The air and sediment may be removed by flushing your water system. Do not flush your system through a filter. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.
All city water users are being urged to boil all water for drinking, food preparation, dishwashing and teeth brush for at least a minute before use. If you are not using a filter on your faucet, flush your water for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil.
Or use bottled water.
The city did not say how long the notice will remain in effect.
