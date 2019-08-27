Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Disney and Lucasfilm just dropped a new teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
The nearly two minute clip includes a lot of scenes from previous films, but it is the never-before scenes that are getting attention from fans. Especially a hint that our hero Rey might go to the dark side.
The final shot shows her wielding a foldable, double-sided red lightsaber, which in the world of Star Wars is associated with the Sith, enemies of the Jedi.
What does it all mean? We’ll have to wait and see.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.
