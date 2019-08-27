FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A young boy was killed in a violent crash Monday night in Margate.
It happened at Royal Palm Boulevard and Rock Island Road.
Margate police said the driver of a Nissan Sentra, 22-year-old Imani Malik, was going at a high rate of speed when she lost control and hit a tree.
On impact, the driver’s five-year-old son was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. Malik was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition.
One man who lives in the area said he heard a horrendous noise and came out of his house to see what had happened. He said this is not this first something like this has happened in the intersection.
“Royal Palm and Rock Island is notorious for accidents, people trying to beat the light, beat the turn signal, there are a lot of accidents. I have lived here 17 years and see it all the time,” he said. “This is the worst I’ve seen though.”
