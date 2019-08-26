FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man accused of stabbing three people and shooting a police officer in Coconut Creek on Saturday appeared in bond court Monday morning.

During his arraignment hearing, Jason Roseman was denied bond.

He’s accused of stabbing and killing former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Hannah Bonta, her mother Jan Kirkland, shooting their dog and critically injuring Hannah’s boyfriend Craig Newman.

“I tried texting her, calling her, I thought at first no that’s not gonna happen to Hannah,” said Hannah’s best friend Kaci Cahill.

She said she talked to her the night before she died.

“Umm she was actually telling me about Jason and how an argument started actually,” she said.

Family says Roseman and Hannah’s mom Jan had been dating a short time. According to friends, Roseman was a different person when he drank.

Police were called out to the home Saturday morning. When Officer Andrew Renna arrived, police say Roseman fired several rounds into his police car.

He’s now at the hospital recovering.

Cahill said Hannah’s boyfriend Craig is also recovering.

“Craig is a fighter, it’s a miracle,” she said. “He’s made it out of his second surgery which is going to be his last.”

Roseman is facing a number of charges including two counts of premeditated murder.