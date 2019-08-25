MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting involving a Miami-Dade police officer resulted in a man being wounded Sunday morning.
The shooting took place Sunday shortly after midnight in the 4900 block of NW 199 Street as officers responded to a violent domestic dispute.
Responding officers noticed visible signs of injuries to the female victim, police said.
Authorities said the confrontation ensued and shots were fired when police made contact with the suspect.
Police said the suspect suffered several gunshot wounds to the legs. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The officer involved in the shooting is an 11-year veteran of the force assigned to the Northwest District, police said.
The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
You must log in to post a comment.