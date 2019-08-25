Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is recovering in the hospital and another is under arrest after what Hallandale Beach police call a road rage shooting.
Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and South Dixie Highway.
A motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup truck got into some sort of fight, authorities said. Then, the driver of the pick-up pulled out a gun and shot the other man several times.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds.
No word on how he’s doing at this time.
