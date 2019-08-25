  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward News, Hallandale Beach, Local TV, Road Rage, Shooting, South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is recovering in the hospital and another is under arrest after what Hallandale Beach police call a road rage shooting.

Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and South Dixie Highway.

A motorcyclist and the driver of a pickup truck got into some sort of fight, authorities said. Then, the driver of the pick-up pulled out a gun and shot the other man several times.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

No word on how he’s doing at this time.

Comments