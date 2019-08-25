Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality involving a vehicle and a Brightline train Sunday in Pompano Beach.
BSO said the crash took place shortly at around 11:30 a.m., near the intersection of Northeast 33rd Street and North Dixie Highway.
Authorities said the diver of a vehicle, which was struck by a Brightline train, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorists were being advised to avoid the area as police continued to investigate the crash.
Police have not identified the driver.
No one else was injured, BSO said.
