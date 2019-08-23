



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the weekend, we’ve got good news for those who may be planning to head to the beach in between this weekend’s showers.

A swim advisory for seven Miami-Dade beaches has been lifted so feel free to take a dip at:

Surfside at 93rd

North shore at 73rd

Collins park 21st street

South Beach at Collins ave

South Beach at South Pointe Drive

Virginia Beach

Key Biscayne’s Crandon beaches

The swim advisory went into effect earlier this week have tests found high bacteria levels. It was the result of stormwater runoff, pet waste, even people using the ocean as a bathroom.

We’ve had a lot of rain. The winds stir up the bottom.

People were urged to stay out of the water at those locations to avoid getting sick. Symptoms like vomiting, skin rashes, eye irritation and things of that nature.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website at http://www.flhealth.gov.