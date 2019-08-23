MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just in time for the weekend, we’ve got good news for those who may be planning to head to the beach in between this weekend’s showers.
A swim advisory for seven Miami-Dade beaches has been lifted so feel free to take a dip at:
- Surfside at 93rd
- North shore at 73rd
- Collins park 21st street
- South Beach at Collins ave
- South Beach at South Pointe Drive
- Virginia Beach
- Key Biscayne’s Crandon beaches
The swim advisory went into effect earlier this week have tests found high bacteria levels. It was the result of stormwater runoff, pet waste, even people using the ocean as a bathroom.
We’ve had a lot of rain. The winds stir up the bottom.
People were urged to stay out of the water at those locations to avoid getting sick. Symptoms like vomiting, skin rashes, eye irritation and things of that nature.
For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website at http://www.flhealth.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.