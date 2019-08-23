Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A question about legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida is a little closer to possibly being on next year’s ballot.
The political action committee “Make It Legal Florida” has confirmed it filed a petition with the state’s division of elections.
If that petition is approved, the group would need to gather more than 750-thousand signatures from registered voters before the question can appear.
The proposed constitutional amendment would let people over 21 purchase and use up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana for recreational purposes.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has said she supports letting voters decide.
