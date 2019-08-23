MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropical disturbance we’ve been tracking is just east of the upper Florida Keys and the southeast coast of the Florida peninsula.

This area of low pressure is drifting slowly northwest toward South Florida. The heaviest storms are currently on the east side of this low-pressure system. Showers and storms have been soaking parts of the Bahamas throughout the morning.

The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward us today, and then turn and move slowly north beginning tonight.

The Hurricane Center said there is a medium potential (40% chance) it will develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. By Saturday the center should be moving up the Florida east coast.

On Sunday into early next week, the disturbance will move off the southeast US coast where there is a high potential (70% chance) it will become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm.

Regardless of development, the tropical moisture associated with the disturbance will keep the rain chance high through the weekend for South Florida with the potential for periods of heavy rain and localized flooding on Friday and Saturday. Leftover moisture will keep us unsettled with the potential for scattered storms on Sunday and likely even into Monday.

Forecast models indicate we may see rainfall totals ranging from 2 to 3 inches through the weekend with isolated amounts of up to 5 inches in spots.