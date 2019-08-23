MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police SWAT members took one person into custody after he reportedly fired several shots outside an apartment building.

Miami Beach police said just after 5:45 a.m they received word of shots fired in the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue.

“Three of our officers arrived within seconds. They immediately located several (bullet) casings outside of an apartment building along Drexel Avenue. While those officers were on scene, they also heard another gunshot,” said Miami Beach officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Arriving officers set up a large perimeter and called in SWAT members and a hostage negotiation team.

“While those events were underway, the subject actually jumped from a second-floor window of the apartment building where he was then apprehended by our officers without incident,” said Rodriguez.

That person was detained and is being interviewed by police.

Rodriguez said thankfully no one was hit by gunfire. He noted it was nearly 6 a.m. and there is a school about a block away from the apartment building.