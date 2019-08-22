MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old Nova High School student in Davie is facing a criminal charge after allegedly making an online threat.

The message states in part: “I want to shoot up a school. This is a genuine feeling. I want people to suffer.” The rest of the message is so graphic, CBS4 News will not be sharing the rest of it.

Police say the teen, who is not being identified because of his age, told them he didn’t have any intent in following through with the online threat. He said he was expressing how he felt emotionally.

BSO was tipped off to the threat via the Fortify Florida App, which both Miami-Dade and Broward schools use as a tipline to report alleged threats and incidents in school.

The school is located in the 3600 block of College Avenue in Davie.