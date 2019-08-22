MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle appeared in court Thursday in Miami during a self-defense hearing for a fatal road rage incident that took place earlier this year.

Attorneys for the telenovela star asked the judge to drop the manslaughter charges against their client.

Lyle, 32, is accused of throwing a punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. His attorneys contend Lyle threw a punch to defend himself and his family, as per Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Hernandez suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding and died four days later at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident took place on March 31. Lyle was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez in the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Hernandez and then banging on the window. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running towards the driver and knocking him unconscious with one punch.

Lyle’s defense lawyers say the actor did not know if Hernandez was going to get a weapon.

Lyle remains on house arrest in Miami without access to his passport.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse.” He also stars in a newly released Netflix drama called “Yankee.”