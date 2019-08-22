  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rights, Dolphins, Florida, Florida News, Local TV, SeaWorld, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An animal rights group is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate SeaWorld over allegations that it misled investors about injuries during its dolphin shows.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Thursday it had sent a letter to the SEC saying the marine theme park had lied when it said no animals are injured during the shows.

The SEC declined to comment.

The group known as PETA is a shareholder in the company and alleges that SeaWorld trainers have caused injuries when they stand on the dolphins.

It says veterinarians have found wounds and scars on dolphins at SeaWorld parks in California, Texas, and Florida.

SeaWorld said in response that it treats its animals well and has rescued thousands. It calls PETA a radical group.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments