FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water notice for 6500 Broward water customers.
The affected areas include Lauderdale Lakes East Gate and Sunset Hills subdivisions in Lauderdale Lakes: Broward Estates, St. George, and West Ken Lark subdivisions in Lauderhill; Melrose Park West and Rock Island subdivisions in Fort Lauderdale and Municipal Services Area Broadview Park that are located within the Broward County 1A water service area.
Click Here For Map Of Affected Areas
A low pressure issue in the vicinity of US 441 and NW 24th Street occurred and as a result, the low water pressure may affect the quality of your drinking water.
All residents in the affected business are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the work is completed, and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
You must log in to post a comment.