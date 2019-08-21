MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man had to be airlifted to a local hospital following a rollover crash which damaged a home in Miami Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over Northwest 179th Street and 9th Avenue, where two cars had smashed into a home.

One of the cars hit so hard it was rolled over, causing structural damage to the residence.

Police did not ID the man who was injured in the crash and his condition is not known.

The resident inside his home at the time of the crash says, “This isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” said Rogers Harrell Jr.

“It sounded like a boom and then a thud and then sounded like some pellets coming from behind. So, that’s what startled me at first.”

“We need to get some traffic control around here first of all. Speed bumps, more stop signs, because this is an everyday occurrence.”

Miami Gardens police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.