MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is no longer a member of the NFL committee focused on social justice.
Former NFL player Chris Long told Sports Illustrated Tuesday that Ross was asked to leave the committee.
“The one thing I really disagree with Eric [Reid] on is that the Coalition hasn’t done anything.”
Chris Long defends the Players Coalition and announces the removal of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross from the working group committee. pic.twitter.com/d6tup52FiH
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2019
The Dolphins said this was Ross’ decision and he was not dismissed from the committee.
“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts at RISE,” said the Dolphins in a statement. “He believes in and is still fully committed to the work that has been done by the group and will always be a passionate supporter and tireless advocate for social justice causes, the fight for equal rights and education.”
The NFL committee is comprised of players and owners and focuses on various social justice issues facing the league.
Ross was one of the committee’s founding members in 2018 but drew criticism from Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills when it was revealed Ross was hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
“You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote referring to his RISE non-profit organization.
Ross and Trump have been friends for years and the fundraiser took place at the Hamptons.
Stills is outspoken on social issues, and has been kneeling during the national anthem since 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
