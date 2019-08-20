MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is no longer a member of the NFL committee focused on social justice.

Former NFL player Chris Long told Sports Illustrated Tuesday that Ross was asked to leave the committee.

“The one thing I really disagree with Eric [Reid] on is that the Coalition hasn’t done anything.”

Chris Long defends the Players Coalition and announces the removal of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross from the working group committee. pic.twitter.com/d6tup52FiH

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2019