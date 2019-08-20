LIVE RADARStorm Activity Developing Across Broward and Miami-Dade
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Delucca Rolle, the teen at the center of a firestorm after his head was slammed into the pavement by a Broward sheriff’s deputy, has been arrested for the third time in four months.

Rolle, who lives in Tamarac, was arrested Saturday morning after he and a friend were walking in a Margate neighborhood. When the teens couldn’t explain why they were in the neighborhood, they were arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, which is a misdemeanor.

Rolle’s attorney says “Delucca’s initial psychological trauma of being beaten and falsely accused is being exacerbated as he is a victim who has to now endure being targeted and taunted by police. ”

Rolle’s forceful arrest back in April sparked a national outcry. One deputy pepper-sprayed and punched the 15-year-old and another handcuffed him.

The three deputies involved face charges.

