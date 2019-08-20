MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump made new comments Tuesday adding fuel to the ongoing feud between him and Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. The new comments are drawing major backlash, including from a Jewish Congressman in South Florida.

Last week, with a push from the President, Israel blocked the Congresswomen from visiting. Both Tlaib and Omar are outspoken critics of the way Israel treats Palestinians and support a boycott going on in the country.

“I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone, where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel. I think any Jewish people who vote for a Democrat, I think it shows a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” said the President.

Florida Congressman Ted Deutch, who represents portions of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, is Jewish. He said his father served in World War II and voted for a Democrat.

“He would be proud of his Democrat son if he was still alive.”

Deutch went on national television immediately to respond to the President’s comments. He tells CBS4 about a text he got from a friend.

“His 98-year-old mother watched, this is from a 98- year-old Holocaust survivor, who wanted me to know that the language she heard today was language she heard as a kid in Germany,” said Deutch. “I’m not making a comparison. I’m simply telling you how people who have experienced the worst heard a statement like that.”

Congressman Deutch blames the President for pitting groups against each other, adding that these sort of statements are dangerous and outrageous, referring to recent events like the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Congressman Deutch thinks the President needs to watch what he says and apologize for what he has already said.

“It would be an enormous start if we can all acknowledge there is no place for language like that,” said Deutch.