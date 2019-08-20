MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man, who is a deliveryman for a major electronics chain, is now charged with attacking a woman and dousing her with a chemical in her Boca Raton home. The woman has died from the injuries she sustained in the attack.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, 21, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person over 65 and arson.

Investigators say the attack took place Monday after he and a co-worker delivered a washer and dryer to the woman’s home in the Colonnade at Glen Oaks.

While they were installing the appliances, Lachazo was left alone with the woman to give her instructions on how to use the new equipment, which she purchased from Best Buy, while his co-worker went outside to make a phone call.

After hearing screams from the house, the co-worker raced inside and found blood and the woman on the floor. As he called 911, Lachazo got into the delivery truck and drove away.

A Boca Raton police officer saw the truck leaving the neighborhood and stopped it.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police confirmed that she had died.

During an interview, Police say Lachazo admitted to hitting her and dousing her with a liquid chemical. He also says he did cocaine and smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

Police have not said what led to the attack.

He is being held without bond.

In a statement, Best Buy’s CEO expressed condolences for the victim’s family and said it is working with law enforcement.

“One of our customers in the Boca Raton, Florida area was tragically attacked yesterday and has since passed away. We are profoundly sorry and offer our deepest sympathies to her family. Out of respect for them, we have closed our Boca Raton store today.

Beyond working with law enforcement in any way we can, we have suspended our relationship with the small, local company that was subcontracted to deliver to the customer’s home. In the hours after we initially learned what happened, we immediately revisited our delivery and installation programs and, in the coming days, will do two things: 1) ensure all our processes were followed and 2) work with our delivery partners to do anything more we can to help ensure that this type of tragedy will not happen again. Additionally, we are hiring an independent security firm to review our existing screening, audit and safety programs and share with us their assessment on how we can improve.

For more than 20 years, millions of Americans have trusted us to come into their homes and, on days like this, I am fully aware of how precious that trust is and how vital it is that we do everything in our power to earn it. Today, we redouble our efforts to do just that.”