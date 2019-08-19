  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Contamination under the dirt at Melreese golf course, the proposed site for a Major League Soccer stadium and mall in Miami, is far worse than previously thought, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirms to CBS4 News.

Melreese is the where David Beckham and Jorge Mas want to build a giant commercial and stadium complex for the Inter Miami MLS team.

However, arsenic contamination levels are more than twice what is allowed by law.

Barium and lead levels are also too high and there is debris in the soil that could cause physical hazards.

The property was once a dumping site for incinerator ash.

Inter Miami officials previously reported the clean up cost in the range of $35 million. Mayor Suarez says the most recent estimate for a proper cleaning of the site is at $50 million.

