MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

Investigators first were outside a home along NW 14 Avenue and 172 Street. That is where neighbors said an injured man was taken to the hospital.

That neighbor told CBS4 News, she saw several bullet holes in a car and heard someone screaming for help. She then saw the victim, who had been shot at least twice, once in the mouth and another on his backside.

She told CBS4 News the victim was in the car with an older woman, who may have been his mother, when someone fired shots at the car while they were heading back from the grocery store.

Investigators also put up yellow crime scene tape while and looked for evidence near the Palmetto Expressway and NW 22nd Avenue.

Investigators have not said if there’s any surveillance video or any witnesses who saw what happened.

CBS4 News is still working to learn the condition of the victim.