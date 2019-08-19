MIAMI (CBSMiami) –More than 350-thousand students went back to school in Miami-Dade County Monday. So did Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho who started his day bright and early at 4:00 a.m.

He greeted bus drivers in the morning and made his rounds to welcome students and teachers all over the county, waving and telling parents, “Have a great one! Don’t worry we’ll take care of them, okay?”

Two of the schools he visited included Barbara Goleman Senior High School and Miami Southridge Senior High. With his team in tow, he went from class to class discussing new programs and introducing new technology.

He also highlighted the Raptor visitor management system, which is a security system visitors must go through to get inside any school.

“It is automatically scanned for criminal background. It’s just another feature of security in our schools,” he explained.

During the tour, CBS4 spoke to students about their first day jitters. Surprisingly, many kids woke up with confidence.

“I’m feeling great I have my friends beside me and that makes me feel powerful these days,” said Barbara Goleman Senior High School student Julian Hernandez.

Superintendent Carvalho ended the day at iPrep Academy discussing overall improvements throughout the county and thanking the community for their continued support.

From what he saw, he said the first day went flawless. Now, only 179 days to go.

“I have no doubt that this will be our most successful school year yet,” he said.

Carvalho also talked about the 13 to 23 percent pay increase for all teachers and how much they deserve it. He says Miami-Dade teachers are now above national average.