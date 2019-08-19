Comments
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A section of Lauderhill is under a boil water notice after FPL broke a water main break in the area of NW 26th Street & State Road 7.
The affected areas are from 2351 to 2551 NW 41st Avenue, NW 26th Street from State Road 7 to NW 42nd Avenue and 2439 to 2701 State Road 7.
Once water pressure is restored, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled for one minute.
The city did not say how long the notice will remain in effect.
