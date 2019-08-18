  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is in critical condition after falling out of a moving car on I-95.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that a woman exited the backseat of a black Honda Civic around 6 a.m. Saturday near I-95 and I-595. It’s unclear if she jumped out of the car or if she opened the door and fell out.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The car’s driver, 25-year-old Stephanie Gutierrez, told tells investigators she and her friend spent the night at the Blue Martini in Brickell.

The FHP said alcohol may have been a factor in all of this.

Gutierrez was charged with giving false information to investigators.

