MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is in critical condition after falling out of a moving car on I-95.
Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that a woman exited the backseat of a black Honda Civic around 6 a.m. Saturday near I-95 and I-595. It’s unclear if she jumped out of the car or if she opened the door and fell out.
She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.
The car’s driver, 25-year-old Stephanie Gutierrez, told tells investigators she and her friend spent the night at the Blue Martini in Brickell.
The FHP said alcohol may have been a factor in all of this.
Gutierrez was charged with giving false information to investigators.
