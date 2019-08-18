MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of killing a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway will remain in jail.

Kadel Piedrahita is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Alex Palencia.

During a court appearance on Saturday, a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Police say Piedrahita shot Palencia during an early morning ride on the causeway. It was caught on cell phone video.

Just after 6 a.m., Piedrahita recorded himself on Facebook Live riding a motorcycle and following a group of cyclists. CBS4 has learned Piedrahita often rode with cyclists to ensure their safety.

“We’re here, these are all my people a big hello to all the young people here,” Piedrahita can be heard saying on the Facebook stream.

Suddenly there’s a confrontation and the phone goes down. Gunfire is then heard.

Palencia was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Police found more evidence that happened before the shooting.

It appeared the two knew each other.

“I believe my dad sold him some type of insurance but that’s all I know I’m not 100% sure,” said Palencia’s daughter who lives in Arkansas.

Piedrahita had gone on an angry tirade saying Palencia was a con man. That too he recorded on social media.

Palencia’s daughter said she hasn’t seen the video of the shooting and probably never will. She said she just wants to remember his as the number one dad.

“My dad was so loving and caring and always there for me and my little brother. He was such a genuine person and he didn’t deserve this whatsoever,” she said.