ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A central Florida soccer coach is accused of molesting a 9-year-old boy before and during practice.
Hugo Daniel Jimenez-Rumbos, 22, picked the boy up at his Orlando home to take him to a sporting goods store to buy knee pads before heading to a soccer field.
The boy told Osceola Country Sheriff’s detectives that Jimenez-Rumbos touched his genitals over his clothing while driving to the store and then to practice. The boy also said his coach looked down the boy’s pants during a bridge exercise.
The boy called his mother to pick him up and reported what happened. Jimenez-Rumbos was arrested Thursday.
Records show he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.
He’s being held at the Osceola County Jail.
