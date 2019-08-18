  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lewd and Lascivious, Local TV, Miami News, Orlando

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A central Florida soccer coach is accused of molesting a 9-year-old boy before and during practice.

Hugo Daniel Jimenez-Rumbos, 22, picked the boy up at his Orlando home to take him to a sporting goods store to buy knee pads before heading to a soccer field.

The boy told Osceola Country Sheriff’s detectives that Jimenez-Rumbos touched his genitals over his clothing while driving to the store and then to practice. The boy also said his coach looked down the boy’s pants during a bridge exercise.

The boy called his mother to pick him up and reported what happened. Jimenez-Rumbos was arrested Thursday.

Records show he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

He’s being held at the Osceola County Jail.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments