



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach detectives are searching for a man and woman in connection to a strong-armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

Patrycja Kaczorowska, who is visiting from Poland, was heading back to her apartment at 1127 Euclid Avenue at around 3 a.m., when the male suspect approached her from behind and knocked her over in the hallway, according to police.

“It was a big surprise. I was in shock, I was trying to hold my stuff and I think he realized that I was kind of fighting a little because I was not aware of what’s happening. We fell down and I was trying to fight a little bit,” she said. “It was not a smart idea because he could have hurt me.”

Miami Beach police said the suspect hit Kaczorowska several times before taking off with her cellphone, Polish ID and about $20

“I wish that they catch him so that he doesn’t harm anybody else,” she said.

Authorities released a collection of surveillance video, which captured the moments prior to the robbery and those after it.

In one of the videos, the male suspect is walking with the female suspect near the Miami Beach police station just before the robbery. Then, video from security cameras near Kaczorowska’s apartment building captures the male suspect following her on a walkway.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF MIAMI BEACH STRONG-ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS:

Moments later, the man is seen running through one of the building’s alleys after the attack.

Investigators believe the female suspect served as lookout, while the man robbed Kaczorowska.

“Thankfully, she [Kaczorowska] suffered only bruises and some scrapes, she did not require to be transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, she did have this experience on Miami Beach that’s why we’ve’ saturated this area with detectives to ensure that this duo is apprehended,” said Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.