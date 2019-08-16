MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An aide for Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was arrested Friday for drunk driving.

Police say 22-year-old Tanjha Quintana crashed her car into the back of a boat that was being towed.

The accident took place at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fuller Street in Miami, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

According to the arrest report, she hit the boat so hard the airbags in her car went off.

Commissioner Carollo released a statement early Friday evening regarding the incident which read, in part:

“Earlier today, I learned that one of my office staff members had been involved in an auto accident while driving to work. It took until late this afternoon for us to get an understanding of what transpired and, in fact, it wasn’t until the media provided my office a copy of the police report that we had an understanding of the allegations against Ms. Quintana. First and foremost, I am glad no one was seriously injured in the accident and am deeply disappointed by the information that has been presented to me.”