MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sudden heavy rainfall in southern Miami-Dade County led to some intense flooding Thursday afternoon as streets turned into streams.
Chopper 4, flying over areas of Richmond Heights, Country Walk and Kendall, found many streets under water.
Some of the worst flooding was around the Florida Turnpike in the vicinity of SW 120th Street.
According to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, four to eight inches of rain came down in a very short period of time causing the flood conditions.
CHOPPER 4 AERIALS OF FLASH FLOODING IN SW MIAMI-DADE
A flash flood warning in effect for the South Miami-Dade area was extended to 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service says the flash flooding had water coming up to and entering some structures near SW 114th Avenue and 128th Street.
When the water comes down so quickly, it has nowhere to go once the drains are full.
Due to the flooding, traffic is slower than usual and drivers should try to avoid the area.
