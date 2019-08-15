MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A motorcyclist questioned by police Wednesday in the deadly shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway was released later that night.

He and his attorney walked out of Miami Police headquarters after he spent most of the day talking to detectives. The man’s attorney said no charges have been filed.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. when a group of cyclists exchanged words with a man on a motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle Facebook Live streamed from traffic as he passed a group of cyclists heading in the same direction toward Key Biscayne.

It appeared on the Facebook page of Kadel Piedrahita. On the video, he appears to know some of the cyclists. He can be heard saying, “We’re here. These are my people. A big hello to all the young people here. All my people are here. Say hello to all my friends who are going to Panama.”

Then something changed and curse words went back and forth in Spanish. Someone can be heard taunting the group to get into a fistfight and then there’s a yell to call the police. The video suddenly faces down when someone shouts ‘dispara, dispara’, which is Spanish for ‘shoot, shoot’. Then a gunshot is heard.

You also hear someone saying “Call the police. Call the police.” Another person is heard saying “Calm down. Calm down. Stop.”

Miami Fire Rescue said it was a bicyclist who was shot and he was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died hours later.

Police have not yet said whether they believe the motorcyclist fired the shot.

Police have spoken to witnesses and are going over cell phone video that may help in their investigation.