SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) – Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission ripped into Broward Schools Superintendent on Thursday, saying he’s not doing enough to assure school safety, particularly at charter schools.

The commission pointed out that it was unacceptable that up to 29 charter schools recently reported they have no long-term plan for having an armed guard on campus as required by law.

Runcie told commissioners the district’s oversight of charter schools is limited by law and often its only recourse is to shut down any that don’t comply. He said he’ll recommend closure in at least one case.

CBS4 News has learned that Championship Academy in Davie is the charter school that was not compliant and faced being suspended.

The commission’s mission is to investigate what went wrong on in the February 14th, 2018 Parkland shooting in which 17 people were killed. The commission was tasked with finding ways to improve school safety.

