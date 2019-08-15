  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PUNTA GORDA (CBSMiami/AP) — Move over Florida man, a Florida woman who pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to four charges.

Florida prosecutors say a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck in May after it ran a stop sign. The driver, 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons, told the deputy he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass.

He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.

(Photo Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” backpack, he asked if Machan-Le Quire had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot gator from her pants.

(Photo Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say the Clemons case is pending.

