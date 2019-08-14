



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bicyclist was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz said the shooting happened just after when a group of bicyclists exchanged words with a man on a motorcycle.

“Somewhere during that exchange of words, or shortly after, there was a gunshot fired and there was an individual that was shot. At the current moment he is in critical condition,” said Cruz.

In a video on the confrontation taken by the motorcyclist, you can hear curse words going back and forth in Spanish. Someone can be heard taunting the group to get into a fistfight and then there’s a yell to call the police. The video then suddenly faces down someone shouts ‘dispara, dispara’, which is Spanish for ‘shoot, shoot’. Then what sounds like a gunshot is heard.

Miami Fire Rescue said it was a bicyclist who was shot and he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“We do have one person in custody right now that we’re investigating,” said Cruz.

Police would not confirm if they believe the motorcyclist is the shooter.

Police have spoken to witnesses and are going over cell phone video that may help in their investigation.

Cruz said investigators are working to determine if it was a road rage incident.

Police originally shut down the southbound lanes completely. They then instituted a counter flow measure which made the northbound side a two-lane road.