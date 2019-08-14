MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of raping a woman in Little Havana was arrested by Miami police on Tuesday.

On July 24, Jose Angel Manzo, 29, forced his way into the home of a 44-year-old woman near SW 13th Avenue and SW 8th St, according to the arrest report.

Once Manzo got inside, police said he struck the woman several times, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into her bedroom.

According to investigators, Manzo undressed the woman and then forced her into unprotected sex, oral sex and penetrated her with his fingers.

Manzo then fled the scene after the assault, according to the arrest report.

Detectives received results from a DNA test on the victim’s rape kit on August 13th and they matched Manzo.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, tampering with a victim or witness, burglary and battery.

Manzo’s being held without bond.

The arrest comes four days after officers passed out flyers with a sketch of the suspect.