MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A pregnant woman who claims she and her emotional support dog were mistreated on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles is now suing the air carrier.
Avigail Diveroli is seeking at least $75,000 in damages in the negligence lawsuit. It says she suffers from severe anxiety and confirmed with the airline twice that her “medically necessary comfort animal,” Simba, could travel with her.
Once on the plane, the lawsuit says, an attendant screamed at Diveroli saying the dog could not be in the cabin because it’s an FAA violation. The suit says the berating continued as the attendant downgraded Diveroli from business class and quarantined the dog in a bathroom.
A representative for American Airlines said they are not commenting on the lawsuit.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.