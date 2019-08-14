  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police in Hollywood arrested a teenager for posting threatening messages on social media.

Authorities say 16-year-old Wilmer Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday.

16-year-old Wilmer Martinez was taken into custody after posting this message on social media. (Source: Hollywood Police)

Police say multiple people reported Martinez posted a photo and video that featured a threatening caption and showing a person pulling out a gun inside a school classroom.

Police say the video may have been filmed last year even though it was posted on Tuesday.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

 

Martinez now faces a felony charge of electronic threat to kill.

According to authorities, Martinez was expelled from McArthur High School last year for bringing ammunition into school.

Police say they also took a member of Martinez’s family into custody for obstructing the investigation.

