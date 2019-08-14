



DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection with a crash that killed a Broward Sheriff’s deputy.

30-year-old Benjamin Nimtz was responding to a call about a domestic dispute in Deerfield Beach on July 21st.

His lights and sirens were on.

At the intersection of Military Trail and SW 10th Street he collided with a Toyota Tundra. Another deputy witnessed the crash and called for help.

Nimtz and the driver of the truck, Darran Johnson, 32, were taken to the hospital, where Nimtz was pronounced dead.

Johnson survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries, but investigators found that he was drunk, speeding and ran a red light before crashing into Deputy Nimtz’s car.

Nimtz had been working out of the Deerfield Beach District for about a year and a half.

BSO said he had only three more shifts left before he moved out of the state to be with his wife and two children in Indiana.

Johnson is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.