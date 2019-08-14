FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs pastor is accused molesting a teenage boy.
Pastor Maurice Lyn, who serves at the Deerfield Church of God of Prophecy, picked up the 15-year-old from his home on Tuesday, August 6th, with the promise to get school supplies, according to the arrest report.
Lyn, 44, and the teen got lunch and then drove back to the boy’s mother’s apartment.
Once inside, Lyn reportedly pinned the teen against a counter and began kissing him and fondling his genitalia. He then stopped and left.
The teen later told his mother who confronted Lyn. He told her he was “praying and fasting forgiveness,” according to the arrest report.
Lyn was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond was set at $75,000 and he is not allowed to have contact with children. However, the judge will allow him to live with his wife and seven-year-old daughter.
