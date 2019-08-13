



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews doing water testing at the site of a major sewage line break in northeast Miami-Dade which is spewing sewage into the waters of some popular swimming spots including Greynolds Park, Oleta River State Park, and the beaches around the Haulover Inlet.

Until repairs can be completed the message is clear – stay out of the water.

The pipe burst near the bridge at 2500 NE 163td Street, it was discovered leaking over the weekend.

Jennifer Messemer, with the Miami-Dade Department of Water and Sewer, said the repair will take some time due to where the break is.

“It is not a regular sewer line. It is nine feet underwater and an additional three feet underground, underwater,” she said.

Shutting down the line to stop the flow was not a viable option.

“Unfortunately we were unable to turn off the flow until we are able to create a bypass line because if we were to shut off the water sewage going out that pipe we would have had overflow in the cities as there would be no wastewater removal services,” said Messemer.

The hopes to have a temporary fix completed by Thursday night.

Warning signs have been posted in areas where people should stay out of the water. The contaminated water stretches for a number of square miles.

Contaminated water signs are posted from Haulover Inlet to the south, the mainland to the west, Maul Lake to the north, and the Intracoastal – including the beach area around Haulover Inlet – to the east.

Residents of the nearby cities of Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, and North Miami have been asked to cut down on their water usage to ease the impact on the crippled sewage line.