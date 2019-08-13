Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was injured during a police chase of a stolen car near Miami Shores.
Miami-Dade police said their officers were in pursuit of a stolen white Audi which hit a man on a scooter on Biscayne Boulevard near NE 107th Street.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the man with a brace on his right leg. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.
The pursuing officers lost track of the Audi. It was later located, unoccupied, at Pinetree Drive and NE 113th Street. Police have not said if the driver is in custody.
