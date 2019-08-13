FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/ AP) — A man was charged with aggravated stalking after he reportedly sent a woman 10,000 text messages over 12 days.
Many of the texts sent by Nicholas Nelson, 48, were sexually explicit and threatening, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson’s arrest affidavit states that the woman knew him through a friend but had rarely spoken to him when the texts began arriving April 5.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports in one exchange, Nelson sent a picture of what appeared to be an airport parking ticket and said he would “start blowing up planes to prove” his point.
Nelson was arrested in Georgia and returned to Florida on Saturday. He asked Broward Judge Jackie Powell to lower his $500,000 bond. Powell kept the bond in place, saying she believes there’s “cause for concern.”
