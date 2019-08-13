APOPKA (CNN) – It was a drop-off and a pick up for one Amazon delivery driver.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the man delivering a package but not leaving empty-handed, he rode away after stealing a child’s bike.

According to the Ring camera’s video, the driver walked up to the front porch, put the package down and then took a picture of it to confirm the delivery.

He then walked over to the driveway, grabbed a girl’s bike which was leaning up against the trash cans, hopped on and rode away on it.

“I was furious and then after that, I was just, I was almost appalled that someone would do that,” said homeowner Kristin Casey.

Casey said she watched unfold her Ring app while away from home. The bike belongs to her 11-year-old daughter.

She called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Amazon. She said the sheriff’s office was able to identify the driver and contacted him. She said he had an excuse for why he took it.

“He believes that the bike, being right there by our recycling bin, was in fact garbage and that that is why he took that bike,” said Casey.

She noted that the garbage cans were close to the house and a long way from the curb.

Casey said all she wants is the bike back and not the driver in cuffs.

“I think deep down everybody is good at heart and I believe he is a great person at heart who made a big mistake,” she said.

The sheriff’s office told her the driver has agreed to return the bike.

Casey hopes everyone learns from this.

“Hey watch what’s on your front porch, because you don’t know what might walk away or ride away,” she said.

In a statement, Amazon announced the man is no longer working as a delivery driver for the company.