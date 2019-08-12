Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for help in finding two men who were caught on camera shoplifting at a liquor store.
It happened Friday, August 2nd, at the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at 10798 Pines Boulevard.
The two men are accused of stuffing pricey bottles of booze under their shirts and down their pants and then walking out of the store.
Police say between them, they stole nearly $745 in liquor.
Anyone who can identify these men is urged to call the Pembroke Pines police at (954) 435-6563 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.