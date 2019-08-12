CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — A man drove himself to the nearest gas station to ask for help after he was shot Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Wawa off Southwest 184th street near the Turnpike at around 5 a.m.

People said the man walked inside the Wawa and collapsed on the floor.

Witnesses said the man was shot at his home near Southwest 119th Avenue and 187th Street.

Police were seen taking photos of the victim’s car. The driver’s side window was smashed with glass shattered on the ground.

The news of this latest shooting wasn’t a surprise to some.

People nearby told CBS4 there has been a heavy police presence in the area over the last few months.

“I know that this area right here is kind of iffy,” said Stacey Gonzalez,

“I see crime in the neighborhood on the Ring doorbell and things like that,” said Dennis Valdes said.

The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial South Trauma Center. Police have not said what led to the shooting.