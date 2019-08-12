  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ARCADIA (CBSMiami/AP) — A traffic stop in DeSoto County led sheriff’s deputies to a cache of weapons including, a rifle and an M67 grenade.

It happened on Saturday. When deputies approached Donald Reid Jr.’s vehicle, he told them he had a grenade, with its pin in place, inside his vehicle. He told the deputies it was “live.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office called in a bomb squad from a neighboring county to disarm the explosive after taking Reid into custody on Saturday. A search of his vehicle uncovered the other weapons.

Reid was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

